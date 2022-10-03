Woman asks if she was wrong to tell BF he embarrassed her by bringing gift to work.

Honestly is important in any relationship, but there are times when being honest requires tact. There are also times when you can just let something go rather than sharing something hurtful.

In this story from Reddit, a women was honest and it hurt her bofyriend. Now she's not so sure she handled things well. Here's her story.

I f26, have been dating my boyfriend "Ned", m28 for 8 months. He's the sweetest person and has a wonderful creative skills. He makes handmade stuff like frames/vases/memory boxes etc. I keep some of his works that he gave me as gifts.

Ned sounds great. We love Ned.