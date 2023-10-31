Woman ends 12-year-friendship with bride the day after her wedding. AITA?

When this woman is angry with her friend who got married, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for ending a 12 year friendship the day after her wedding?"

Back story time: My friend (23F) and I (24F) have been friends for 12 or more years. We grew up playing sports together and that was always the foundation of our friendship.

I always avoided hanging out with her outside of sports though bc she was COMPLETELY BOY CRAZY, all she ever talked about was boys she liked and how cute boys were and I just never cared. However her mom and my mom were super close so we ended up hanging out together all the time.

We grew apart a bit in high school bc we went to rival schools and my schools sport team was always better than hers, and to be honest, her and I played the same position and I was better than her.