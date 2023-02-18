Woman falls in love with married neighbor; dreams about being 'stepmom to his kids.'

I obviously can’t talk about this with any of my friends or my mom, but then I saw a Reddit post on Tiktok and I thought this would be a good place to talk about this.
I'm also gonna post this in a couple of different places based on what came up when I googled "best reddits to post on for advice", so also sorry if this shows up multiple times. Finally, I know you all are gonna judge me but at least try to understand my side. Thanks.
I'm a 34yo woman. Seven months ago I had a messy breakup with my long term boyfriend, so I moved in with my best friend and her husband in a house we are all renting together. It was then that I met my neighbor, who I will call K. He helped us move our stuff into the house and I was instantly smitten.