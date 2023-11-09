Woman feels judged unfairly when boss says, 'your sports bra is unacceptable.' AITA?

Also, if people (meaning more than one person) are complaining about your gym usage, and the gym is “never crowded”, you’re probably doing something wrong.

nylonvest writes:

NTA. Ok, look, the rules are the rules. Now that you know, wear a shirt or work out somewhere else where just a sports bra is ok. It's not actually unusual for gyms to have this rule, and admittedly it can be a little unevenly enforced because it's not always clear what is a "sports bra" vs. a tight / small top.

There was no point arguing about it or calling it sexist to your boss who doesn't set the rules.