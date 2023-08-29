Woman fights husband's friend's MOH in public two months before wedding. AITA?

A few days later, the maid of honor texted both me and my husband cussing us out for talking to the bride and her fiancé about what she did, and that we were selfish for trying to ruin the wedding events and wedding itself. She also commented that it doesn’t matter what she does because she was the best friend of the bride.

At that point, I couldn’t contain my anger towards her anymore and I let her have a piece of my mind. The conversation ended in me telling her “How sad of a person do you have to be to try and have se% with people who are already in a relationship? Like are you really having that hard of a time to get your own man? But I guess no one wants to be in a relationship with the town wh@re”.