Woman fights back when pressured into giving her puppy to BF's autistic nephew. AITA?

When this woman gets shamed for not listening to her relatives, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not giving my puppy away to a kid with autism?'

I 22f have three dogs, one of which is the puppy in question. I recently got him. We traveled out of town with him, to see my in laws and my bf’s autistic nephew was there he immediately took to my puppy and they spent most of the trip hanging out.

His mom and MIL said they’ve never seen him take to an animal like that and that him and my puppy have something special.