Woman shocked her best friend thinks they are dating, learns much more. UPDATED

It's the age-old, tired question that every romcom has raised. But, one young woman was shocked when she found out that her best friend had a very different perception of their relationship. When she shared her story, she was hurt by people's responses. When she finally shared the full story, people changed their tune.

I (18 F) have apparently been dating my best friend (19 M) for an entire year but didn’t know until today. Need help asking him about it.

ThrowRA09876544435

This is going to be such a “suffering from successful” post, but bear with me for a second.

I’ve known him for 5 years, different classes and courses but same friend group. Over time, he has genuinely become one of the best people I know, and it’s only getting better everyday.