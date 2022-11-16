Woman wants kids, finds out her fiancé secretly had vasectomy, seeks advice. Updated.

In this post from Reddit's "Off My Chest" subreddit a woman seeks advice about her fiancé secretly getting a vasectomy while they were trying to get pregnant. But then it turns out in an update he's been lying about more than that. Here's her story and her update...

I (22f) have known I’ve wanted to be a mom and have a family since I was little. I’ve been with my partner (24m) for six years now, and he was aware of this. He supported it, but obviously wanted to wait to start trying till we were older. I felt the same given we were still young when we first got together and not in the position to start a family.

Does anyone else think it's a red flag when you've been with your partner for 6 years at the age of 22? That means you started dating at 16...