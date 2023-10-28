Woman finds surprise bday gift from BF; cements her decision to end it. UPDATE.

Even if the gift was 20C diamond ring, if it is not something you wanted and discussed it, it is NOT romantic or thoughtful.

A few days later, and after the break up — OP returned with an update.

The day I wrote my post is the day I ended things with my ex. When he came home, I basically said I found the tickets for the cruise and I asked him who they were for. He said they were for me for my birthday and I ruined the surprise.

I asked him why did he get me tickets for a cruise when he knows that I get seasick and also when he knows that I have been preparing for a Renfaire Festival for a couple of months.

He said that he always liked cruises when he went on them and he thought that I could push through it with patches or some other remedy because it was a really expensive cruise.