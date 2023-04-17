Woman forbids BF from attending bachelor party, 'I'm very traditional.' AITA?

Scheduling with your partner for group events can be tricky.

On one side, you want to meet their friends and see that part of their life. On the other, you want them to show interest in your friends and share that aspect of yourself with them. One woman was excited to introduce her boyfriend of 3 years to her friends at a wedding. They RSVP'd. But then, he found out that one of his best friends was having his bachelor party that same weekend. Now, they are stuck in a standstill and she is wondering if she is wrong for standing her ground.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he can’t go on his friend’s bachelor trip?

Common_Blueberry3941

I (24f) have been dating my boyfriend (25m) for almost 3 years and lived together for 2. We have been to 2 weddings together and both have been friends of his from college that I have never met before.