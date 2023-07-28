Woman forced to leave home when fiancé's ex-wife insists on visiting her old cat.

I’m not comfortable leaving a stranger alone in my home. WTF? My fiancé is annoyed that I don’t want to leave for the weekend because I have things to do around the house and now his ex-wife is saying she might not come.

He thinks the cat will be sad and thinks I should be okay with her staying alone in our house for the weekend. Oh and by the way, his ex-wife lives with my fiance's mom.

Living with his MOM? Is this insane or what?

This woman hasn’t attempted to see this cat in over 1.5 years. AITA?

Let's see what readers had to say.

lonestartornado writes: