Woman asks if she's wrong to 'force' bf who can't cook to fend for his own food.

There's nothing easy about being a mother... especially if you don't have kids. But some lucky women get the lovely task of taking care of their adult significant others full time!

When a woman went away for a week, her boyfriend was literally unable to feed himself in her absense. Why, you ask? Oh, I'll let her explain... But when she came back, he said he was "starved" and "forced" to eat fast food, blaming her for his terrible fate. So she (u/BurderThrowaway) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for "making" my boyfriend eat fast food for a week?

Here's her story:

My boyfriend grew up in a house that valued outdated gender norms. The women were always responsible for cooking and cleaning, so he didn't learn how to do any of that for most of his life. That is, until he moved in with me after college.

I already don't like where this is going...