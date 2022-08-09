Woman asks if she's wrong to 'force' bf who can't cook to fend for his own food.

When a woman went away for a week, her boyfriend was literally unable to feed himself in her absense. Why, you ask? Oh, I'll let her explain... But when she came back, he said he was "starved" and "forced" to eat fast food, blaming her for his terrible fate. So she (u/BurderThrowaway) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for "making" my boyfriend eat fast food for a week?
Here's her story:
My boyfriend grew up in a house that valued outdated gender norms. The women were always responsible for cooking and cleaning, so he didn't learn how to do any of that for most of his life. That is, until he moved in with me after college.
He's been good about a few things. He doesn't mind helping with dishes or handling the laundry, but the one thing I can't seem to get him to do is learn how to cook. The only thing he can do is microwave frozen meals. I've been trying to teach him the basics, but it seems like it goes through one ear and just comes out the other.