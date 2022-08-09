Woman asks if she's wrong to snub estranged stepsister's 'crazy' foster mother.

It's normal for people to struggle with blended family relationships, and let me tell you, this one is a real doozy. When this woman's stepsister's mother passes away and a foster mother comes into the mix wanting a relationship, OP takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My dad married this woman called Leah when I was 14. Leah had a 2 year old daughter at the time. My mom died when I was 8. I was never close to Leah or her daughter and my dad and I had a relationship that was not so great, so I moved out and didn't speak to them again.