Woman freaks upon reading husband's will. 'My STEPDAUGHTER'S getting the house?' AITA?

However, I don’t think this money would be enough for me survive the rest of my life especially as my husband plans on having expensive cruises and holidays for the rest of his retirement.

This is where, unfortunately, our argument escalated and we starting yelling at each other. I told him he is screwing me over after everything I have done for him, after I gave up my job and my career for him to look after our home and that I deserve to be compensated.

He retorted that he never asked me to become a housewife and it was completely my own choice, that I knew the risks and benefits and made an informed choice and he will be leaving a reasonable inheritance and if I am not happy with it I should go back to work.