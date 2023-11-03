Woman free bleeds for health reasons at MIL's house; gets called an 'animal.' AITA?

When this woman upsets her MIL after free-bleeding at her house, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For free bleeding at my MILs house?"

To start, free bleeding is essentially not wearing any form of protection on your period (so you are bleeding freely - clues in the name).

I'm currently staying at my MILs house with my husband for a family get together (six birthdays in one week).

I have horrifically painful periods and bad mobility. I can not use cups and am allergic to all brands of pad I've used (rashes on all genitalia, which does not feel good). I do have cloth pads but I only brought a couple small ones for my trip as I wasn't due on until days after we got home, but we're on day four of our trip and I started my period on our first night.