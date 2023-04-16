Woman frustrated wealthy boyfriend bought a house, wants her to pay rent. AITA?

One woman felt she was being fair with how she split costs with her much wealthier boyfriend, but she found out he felt that he was doing her a favor. When he mentioned how he was picturing their life with kids later, she really started to question if their relationship had a sustainable future.
My boyfriend (31M) bought a house this year, which is an unprecedented achievement in our country. He earns 5/6 times more than I (27F) do, and we usually split everything in half.
Lately, I've been calling attention to the fact that I'm supporting more expenses, but I gave him a discount since he was going to buy a house.
Recently he bought a house and has asked me to move in with him. However, he's also asked me to pay a "symbolic" rent, which is essentially the same amount I'm currently paying for rent elsewhere.