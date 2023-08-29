Woman furious when she finds out how much fiancé spent on her engagement ring. AITA?

When this woman is disappointed in her engagement ring, she asks Reddit:

'AITAH for being upset with what my fiancé only spent on my engagement ring?'

I’ve been with my boyfriend (now fiancée) for 2 years. He was previously in a relationship that lasted 6 years. They got engaged a couple years in and he spent $1200 on the first ring. She didn’t like the size and shape so he saved up and bought her a $6000 ring!

At the time the story didn’t affect me and I didn’t think much of it. Fast forward we’re talking about getting engaged he asks my moms blessing and starts showing everyone the ring and getting all excited so it was making me so excited to see it finally.