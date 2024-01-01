Woman furious with sister when she charges family for NYE buffet. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her sister's financial request, she asks Reddit:

"AITA- being charged for new year's buffet?"

My sister (36f) invited us all over for NYE and is doing a buffet. She's cooking the food herself.

After we'd all agreed to go, she's turned around tonight to ask us all to chip in $10/head - even our disabled mum who can't even get there without assistance (she lives alone and cant drive and lives about 30mins the other direction from me to my sister).

In my immediate family there's me (38f), my partner and our 4 kids so this would cost us $60, and our youngest is only 11month old but shes including her in the costs.