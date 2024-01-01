Woman furious with sister when she charges family for NYE buffet. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her sister's financial request, she asks Reddit:
My sister (36f) invited us all over for NYE and is doing a buffet. She's cooking the food herself.
After we'd all agreed to go, she's turned around tonight to ask us all to chip in $10/head - even our disabled mum who can't even get there without assistance (she lives alone and cant drive and lives about 30mins the other direction from me to my sister).
In my immediate family there's me (38f), my partner and our 4 kids so this would cost us $60, and our youngest is only 11month old but shes including her in the costs.
I don't think family members should charge each other for food, especially if you've invited them in the first place so I'm not paying, and I've said if that means I don't get to go, so be it. AITA?
helois7 writes:
I know charging your guests for a meal you prepare is controversial but it happens. Personally, I would never do it. If I you can't afford to host your guests have a pot luck. NTA.
figburn writes:
NTA…I’ve never heard of charging invited family members for a meal. If they can’t afford to host they shouldn’t have pulled a bait and switch and asked everyone for money after the fact because they are going to find they’ve wasted a lot of money on food no one will eat because no one will show up. Super tacky!
artisitic0 writes:
ESH Your sister should have had this request from the beginning. You have a family of 6 you’re expecting someone else to foot the bill. Could you foot the bill for the whole family to have a buffet?