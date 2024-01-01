Woman gets extremely offended at BF's family NYE gathering; bails completely. AITA?

When this woman bails on her BF's family's NYE gathering after an offensive convo starts, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH for leaving my boyfriends NYE family gathering after what I was hearing them say?"

A little background info, my boyfriend is 25 and I'm 24. We have only been together for 5 months, and I have not met his family yet (besides his mom) until yesterday.

Around 6 yesterday I drove over to my boyfriends aunts house, she was hosting a family gathering for NYE. I met up with my boyfriend who was chatting with his cousins. I met them and my boyfriend took me around to meet everyone.

I didn't drink because I drove myself, but everyone else was drinking including my boyfriend. Everything was going fine until his grandpa sparked up a political discussion.