Woman gets in fight with boyfriend's dad on drive home; says, 'Let me the f**k out.'

I spent last night with my boyfriend's family, we'd gone out to dinner and his dad was gonna drive. So my boyfriend, me, his parents, and his brother all squeezed into his dad's car and we went to the restaurant. I had a few drinks and his dad had two, since he was gonna drive.
But on the way back his dad started asking me "you work on self driving cars, yeah?" (I do, I'm a systems engineer and have job hopped between a handful of autonomy companies.)
He started asking me how I liked his Tesla and I joked "just fine as long as you're the one driving it!" And he asked me what I thought about FSD [autopilot] which he'd just bought. He asked if he should turn it on. I said "not with me in the car" and he then laughed and asked how I was still so scared when I work with this stuff everyday.