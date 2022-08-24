Woman asks if she's wrong to get mad at BF for refusing to take care of her dog.

When you have a pet, they are part of the deal when you enter a new relationship. And if your new partner isn't willing to step up and care for your baby... where does that leave you?

A woman brought her dog into a relationship, where she maintains all responsibility and bills. However, her boyfriend's refusal to take care of the animal goes into the extreme. After a particularly ridiculous week, the couple had a dispute, and she genuinely did not know if she was expecting too much of him.

Thats when she (u/Yay_Chocolate) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for expecting my partner to let my dog out while he was on staycation?