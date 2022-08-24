Woman asks if she's wrong to get mad at BF for refusing to take care of her dog.

A woman brought her dog into a relationship, where she maintains all responsibility and bills. However, her boyfriend's refusal to take care of the animal goes into the extreme. After a particularly ridiculous week, the couple had a dispute, and she genuinely did not know if she was expecting too much of him.
Thats when she (u/Yay_Chocolate) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for expecting my partner to let my dog out while he was on staycation?
My (36f) partner, “Tommy” (36m), was home on staycation last week Monday through Wednesday, meaning he had five days off. He was home all day, and maybe left the house once or twice to get himself some food, but that was it.