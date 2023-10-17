Woman gets neighborhood dog Olympics canceled instead of accommodating neighbor. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her neighbor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting our neighborhood dog Olympics canceled instead of bending the rules for a neighbor?"

I understand that this is a silly issue to have, but it's an issue we have an I need advice. 5-6 years ago my HOA decided our neighborhood is boring and encouraged people to come up with ideas/activities to liven things up. This, my Pup Olympics was born.

It's just the neighborhood dogs competing (poorly), in different silly events for 2 days and being rewarded with treats. Early on there would be prizes for the owners of whichever dog won each event, and it really was all fun and games.

After a couple years we started doing a paid entry for each event, and the money went toward cash prizes and a donation to a really great local animal shelter (where lots of us got our pups!).