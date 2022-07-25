Woman asks if she was wrong to get boyfriend arrested for stealing tuition money.

Reddit user u/Personal-Muddy has been working multiple jobs to pay for her tuition, in one night her boyfriend took it all from her. Jeopardizing everything she's worked so hard for. She called the police and he was arrested, but now she's wondering if she went too far.
I’ll just get straight to it. I’m a college student and this is my last semester until medical school. I’ve never been able to get a loan I’ve worked 5 1/2 years to get this degree because I have to pay out of pocket so it takes way longer. I’ve worked two sometimes three jobs at a time and barely had a social life.
For this upcoming semester, I reached my goal for tuition so I quit one of my jobs so I could relax a bit. I was a server/bartender at two bars and an office job so I always have cash hidden in my apartment in my closet in a box and before the semester starts a week or two before I deposit it so I can pay my tuition.