Woman asks if she was wrong to get boyfriend arrested for stealing tuition money.

When you're in a relationship with someone you trust them to have your best interests at heart, however sometimes the ones you're closest to can betray you the most.

Reddit user u/Personal-Muddy has been working multiple jobs to pay for her tuition, in one night her boyfriend took it all from her. Jeopardizing everything she's worked so hard for. She called the police and he was arrested, but now she's wondering if she went too far.

She's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for getting my boyfriend arrested?"

I’ll just get straight to it. I’m a college student and this is my last semester until medical school. I’ve never been able to get a loan I’ve worked 5 1/2 years to get this degree because I have to pay out of pocket so it takes way longer. I’ve worked two sometimes three jobs at a time and barely had a social life.