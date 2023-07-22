Woman buys BF's family tix to Hawaii; they break up; she says, "I'm still coming." AITA?

I texted my ex and asked what was happening and why things had taken such a turn. He said I was being unreasonable and making everything about money which was unfair since I knew they were struggling financially and I wasn’t.

I said that it didn’t feel very fair to me that I was basically paying for them to go on this trip and getting nothing. He assured me that they would work on paying me back when things got better for them financially.

I said that just wouldn’t work for me since I had no guarantee and no idea how long that would be and that I would still be out thousands of dollars since they didn’t want to reimburse me for my portion.