Woman hates her engagement ring; fiancé & his family turn against her. AITA?

When this bride to be is disappointed in her engagement ring, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being disappointed by my boyfriend’s proposal ring?"

My (26F) boyfriend (38M) proposed at a spot that we met a year ago, with a ring that had been his mother’s. The ring had been given to his mom 40 years ago from her ex-husband who constantly treated her like crap and cheated on her. But, this ring was given to her at a time in their marriage where things were good.

When my boyfriend asked his mother about ring shopping, she told him to save his money and that she had this ring. So that’s what he gave me. He didn’t confirm my ring size so it was too big, and within 10 hours of proposing one of the stones fell out of it. Luckily, his mom said she has extra stones to replace.