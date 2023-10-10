Woman hires professional photographer to take candid photos of her, fiancé offended.

"AITA for hiring an experienced photographer for myself and my partner because my partner can't take good pictures of me?"

ipreferB2dash

Whenever myself (30f) and my fiancé (27m) go on vacation, its only natural to want to take pictures at touristy spots or nice views. My problem is whenever I take pictures of my fiancé and things he likes, I always take good pictures.

If you've ever seen that one YouTube short of why that one western guy always asks asians to take pictures, it's because they are good at taking pictures like 99% of the time. Like we kneel down to make you look taller and take multiple ones and ask you after. That is literally me. If you asked me I'd literally be just like that.