Woman 'humiliates' SIL at her 30th birthday party after being accused of 'lying.' AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about potentially humiliating her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for embarrassing my SIL in front of a group of her friends and family at her birthday party?"

This incident happened Saturday and it was sort of a boiling point for me. But first some background. I (27F) married my husband Jay (27M) 2 years ago and we have been together for 8 years.

Jay's older sister Mia (30F) and I have had a difficult relationship from the beginning. It seemed like we might get along well at first and be close because she seemed nice and we had some things in common.

But she also made one or two jokes about my appearance that left me a little unsure. Jay told Mia she wasn't being kind and he would not tolerate her disrespecting me.