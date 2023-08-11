Woman 'humiliates' husband when his bedwetting 'takes over their lives.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her husband's new habit, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for yelling at my husband at night?'

Finding myself (36F) in an awkward situation in my marriage. I have been married to my husband (38M) for 5 years and we have 3 kids. We are happily married. He is very loving and caring to me and the kids, no doubts there, he is a great dad and husband.

Problem is now and then he wets the bed at night. When it first happened, I didn’t even know how to react, I felt embarrassed to talk about it with him. The next morning he took out the sheets and cleaned everything up. Then it continued to happen; sometimes once a week sometimes every other week.