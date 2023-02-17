Woman tells husband his friend called her 'ugly,' husband gets in fight with friend.

Gossip has a way of traveling back to the person who was talked about.
And it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know just how messy and convoluted a game of telephone can make relationships.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband his friend thought I was too ugly for him even though that’s not what he said?
I’ve been with my husband since we were teens and he’s always been open about the fact that his lifestyle would’ve been completely different had we not met at such a young age and if our circumstances had been different.
His friend, Jake, likes to joke about how I was lucky I met my husband when I did.
I usually don’t take it personally but he brought it up while my husband wasn’t within earshot and he made a point to tell me how he didn’t think we would’ve ended up married if we met as adults.