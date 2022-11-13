Woman asks if she was wrong for 'imposing her culture' on BF's family. Updated.

Here's a wild ride from a woman struggling to understand what's going on with her boyfriend. She leaves an initial post, reads all the comments, and then shares a major update a while later. Here's her story...
Even though I (23f) am American, my parents are immigrants and therefore I have a different cultural upbringing than most. One thing that was hammered into my head from a young age was to always, always bring a small gift when visiting anyone's house.
It doesn't matter if it's family or friends or that one person you kind of know but don't really like, bringing something is a must.
My bf (28m) and I have been dating for almost 4 years now and since we both work from home he suggested we make dinner with his parents a weekly thing since we haven't been able to see each other much for obvious reasons. I love his parents, so obviously I agreed!