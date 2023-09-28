Woman infuriates brother after bridesmaid throws red wine on her at his wedding. AITA?

No tie but a nice necklace. I looked good but in no way bridal or upstage-y. And to be honest, most men had the same outfit on. Sans heels. Which is why it never crossed my mind, that I was doing something wrong.

Till after the food everything was going well. I had noticed the bridal party bumping into me somewhat often. But sh&^ hit the fan when I took off my vest because I had spilled something on it.

Then the bride's family and friends started to be more hostile with me. Culminating in the bridesmaid dumping red wine on me. I was mad, but I pretended like it was a genuine mistake and didn't say anything.