Woman insists her partner never use dishwasher; says, 'I'm a little neurotic.' AITA?

Moving in together can test any relationship. You need to negotiate, compromise, and above all else, communicate. In this post, OP communicates, but really only to lay down the law, which was never going to end well. Here's OP's story...

"AITA for using my dishwasher as a storage space and still expecting my partner to do dishes?"

Long story short I'm a little neurotic and don't think dishwashers are good for dishes. I also don't trust my partner to not put any of my nice kitchen stuff in the dishwasher that should be hand washed while I'm gone. My partner said, well before we moved in together, that in our house he wants to be able to use the dishwasher otherwise he won't do any dishes.