Woman is offended when asked to be her friend's 'secret maid of honor.' AITA?

Morgan then told me, “we’ll actually we still need to budget for that because I want Lindsey (her sister) to be my official MOH.” I was like, woah pause, I have been doing ALL of the heavy lifting for the better part of a year and you’re now telling me I’m not going to be your MOH?

She then told me, “we’ll you’re like my secret MOH, you can still be my MOH and do all the MOH things but Lindsey will just be my official one.” I don’t know why this really bothered me.

I’m still apart of the bridal party but I’m being expected to do everything I mentioned earlier while Lindsey is being expected to do nothing because “she is too irresponsible.”