Woman discovers her BF has been collecting and freezing their dog's poo. UPDATED

My boyfriend and I have been together for four years. We have lived together for two. A few months ago we adopted a dog who is about 1 year old. He’s very healthy and loving, well trained, a perfect dog.
My boyfriend has a so called “man cave” in our house. It’s untidy so I don’t really go in there. He has a fridge and freezer there which I assumed was for drinks and snacks.
Today I had some friends over and we ran out of beer so I went to his man cave to see if he had any in his freezer. Turns out he didn’t, but he did have a whole f*ckload of my dogs poo in there. Frozen. It looks like he’s been collecting it for a month. There’s like 60 bags of poo.
What the f*ck??
How do I confront him about this and ask what’s going on? Why would he be freezing my dogs poo??? My dog has nothing wrong with him so there’s no reason his poo needs to be preserved. No one has told us to do this. Wtf?
So my boyfriend came home and I pretty much asked him what the heck he was doing with frozen poo. After an initial non-reaction he put his head in his hands and started to laugh.
He explained that his friend from uni is moving to town. His friend and him had an ongoing tradition of gross as hell pranks. They’ve been in touch recently just catching up before the move and his friend sent a box of bird crap to my boyfriend disguised as a box of chocolates.
I didn’t know about this.
Anyway my bf wanted to get him back by sending him a welcome to town gift from my friend's new “boss” of “steaks”, which he would drop off at his house prior to him arriving.
By the time his friend arrived, the steak box would have defrosted, friend would open the box from his “boss” and he would open it to just find... our dog's poop.
Like, I’m glad he’s not eating it I guess????
The prank is weird, and he didn’t tell me because he knew I’d think it was gross and didn’t think I’d want to be involved. Which I don’t, really. But I’m so relieved I just told him to send 30 bags instead of his confirmed 65. Now I can get rid of the rest.
I’ve also told him to keep me updated on future pranks so I don’t end up thinking he’s secretly snacking on our pup's butt nuggets.
Sounds like he’s a 6 year old that is about to perform an epic prank on someone. Let’s just hope it’s not you... please ask him asap and update me because this is the most interesting thing I’ve read all day.
I think this is one of those pranks where the payoff isn't worth the effort.
That will always be the poop fridge.
I would never want anything that had been in that freezer. I don't care if it's bags, I believe in cooties and that freezer has dog poop cooties now.
Let this be a word of warning for anyone considering buying a second-hand fridge. You have no way to be sure that it wasn't used to store a month's worth of dog sh*t.
Yeah I’m not really sure I’d want to be even tangentially involved in that prank. Can we not use bio waste like this? Please?