Woman's fiancé says her 'trash' mother destroyed uncle's marriage. AITA? UPDATED

Seeing someone from your past can be a jarring experience.

One woman was excited for her mother to meet her fiancé's family. She grew up very poor and her mother was the sole provider for her and her brother. She says her mother did whatever she needed to in order to provide her children and give them a better life.

Some of the work that her mother did, she asked her daughter to please keep confidential. When they arrived to meet her fiancé's family, however, it was an unexpected reunion for her mother and her fiancé's uncle. Now, her 6 year relationship has been completely changed and she is devastated; but she stands by her mom.

'AITAH for breaking up my engagement because what my fiancé said about my mom?'

ThrowRAmissjay