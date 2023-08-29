Woman destroys boyfriend's life for stealing money from her; now, she realizes she was wrong. ONGOING

One woman wrote to Reddit to share her shame regarding the mistake she made that austrocized her then boyfriend and ended their two year relationship. Now, she knows she can't make it right, but she deeply wants to make amends.
Special-Soup1839
I can't say this on my main account and I need to write this out but oh my God, I f*cked up. I f*cked up badly. I just found the money. It was in the chest of drawers i put it in but the drawer I put it in had a small opening in the back (I didn't know it was there) and the envelope of money fell down there.
I would never have discovered it but the drawers broke so I was taking the chest apart and there was the envelope. It's the same envelope because it has my handwriting on it and the receipt from the bank.
I have to apologize but this is going to be so bad. I told my friends and family about this, about how I suspected that he had stolen from me since he was the only one in my house that day. No one else had a key and I haven't left that room or my house with the money.
God, he lost mutual friends because of me. I ended a 2 year relationship over this. I just didn't believe him when he said he didn't take it.
I hurt him for no reason and then I blocked him. An apology won't be enough. I'm going to contact him tomorrow and then I'll tell everyone else. Wow, I f*cked up.
ilove-squirrels
Over 30 years ago I lived with a guy that I really, really loved. His sister came to visit and lost a couple hundred dollars. I got blamed for taking it. It was ugly. I cried so hard and just couldn't understand how anybody would think I would steal from them, especially him. We split up. She found it not long after I left.
Even this many years later I think about that every now and then and it still hurts that I was called a thief when they were the ones that lost their own money. I lost some friends during all that. It sucks.
Positive_Dinner_1140
After you apologize to him you need to make sure you tell everyone. I doubt he will want to speak to anyone who didn’t believe him but they still should know the truth.
SquatDeadliftBench
She destroyed her relationship, destroyed his relationships, and destroyed his trust without any evidence. OP seriously fucked up. Irrationally f*cked up.
Goku_Kakarot91
Not tearing that chest of draws apart or at least taking the f*cking drawers out is so wild to me.
Choice-Intention-926
You have to defend him as loud as you slandered him.
SoDamnToxic
They 100% will not go around telling everyone that they were wrong and slandered someone for years and ruined their friendships because of their own fault. They'll go 'yea funny story, he actually didn't steal the money, I found it, pretty crazy, I apologized to him already' and that is the last anyone will hear about it.
People who go around gossiping and slandering people with no evidence aren't people to accept accountability in any meaningful capacity because they are looking to be a 'winner' in the games they play and this will make them the loser.
Special-Soup1839
I'm meeting up with him tomorrow. A little after my first post, I logged off and messaged him on social media. He read it within minutes and messaged me back, 'We have to meet in person to talk about this.' He didn't want to discuss it further online and tomorrow is the only day we are both available to meet.
I do want to say that anything that I post here isn't an attempt to get sympathy or justify what I did. I'm aware what I did is wrong. I'm also not trying to get back with my ex or be in his life in any way. All I'm trying to do is apologize.
The reason I made this second post versus doing an edit on the first one is because I don't know if edits are allowed and I don't want the first post to be removed. Obviously I can't undo what I did but maybe someone who is about to make a rash decision might read it and realize how one decision can really mess up someone's life and to maybe think about it before they do it.
When I made my post, and realized it was getting popular, I thought about deleting it and I almost did multiple times. There's nothing like having thousands of people tell you how wrong you were to really drive home the fact that you f*cked up in a major way.
After messaging my ex, I then went and talked to everyone I told in person which was my immediate family, and our two mutual friends. When I broke up with my ex, I only told my family and those two friends that I couldn't find my money and thought he had taken it.
My family and those two friends were shocked but believed me. After messaging my ex, I told everyone the truth, that I found the money, and they were all stunned. My dad was really disappointed because though I never discussed it, he thought I had concrete proof for ending it.
One of my friends was livid and went straight to apologize to my ex. The other friend's reaction was unexpected and she just said ok and said she wasn't planning to message him. In addition to those people, I have told the guy I'm dating, and the new friends I have made just so everything is clear.
I asked my family and two friends, 'is there anyone else you told so I can clear things up'. My mom had told a few family members and I called them and told them what happened. They live out of the country and would never meet him.
They also didn't really remember but the general viewpoint I got from all of them was that I had to be careful with what I said because it could hurt someone. I then asked the two friends, one who said they had told her bf and the other one said no one.
The one with the bf, who wasn't planning to message my ex, forbid me from talking to her bf and so it ended there. What I have done is told my family and two friends to give my number out if they remember the people they told and if that person wants clarification from me. I don't care who it is. They can call me and I will clear it up.
I thought about making a public apology online but I can't really do that now because this situation is too specific. I also really don't want random Internet people knowing who I am, especially because of the messages I have gotten privately.
Just a quick comment about these private messages: I appreciate the messages I have gotten from people who have been affected by rash decisions/lies from others or people who have done what I did and how it affected the other person's life. It has made me realize how badly I could have ruined my ex's life and I still don't know the extent to which I did though I told a few people.
However, there are the other messages, the ones where people are hateful, angry, racist (I never said what race I was) or misogynistic (never said what gender I am and some of you really hate women). I just want to say, the person who hurt you, I'm not her/him/them.
Ok, I'm sorry that happened to you but saying hateful things to me isn't going to help you in any way and isn't going to stop you from feeling the way you feel. So maybe work on that and I realize that's ironic coming from me but when you go to these extremes, you're even more screwed up than I am.
It's only been two days but that's basically it. This is probably going to be a long process for me but yeah these are the consequences. So I'm doing what I can. Yes I am aware that this doesn't fix what I did. I am aware that nothing I can do will fix it but I have to at least try to make amends.
dunnndunnnDUNNN
Glad to see that you're taking massive accountability of your mistake. Hope there is another update after you've talked with your ex, but wishing you the best of luck in cleaning up this mess.
Sailor_Chibi
The original post was so wild to me. I would’ve torn that chest of drawers apart before jumping to the conclusion that my partner of two years had stolen the money.
Actually I would’ve torn it apart, and if I hadn’t found the money, I would’ve spent the rest of forever going “I must have moved it but I SWEAR I DIDN’T MOVE IT but goddamn it I must have”.
ka-ka-ka-katie1123
Honestly, as sh*tty as the original situation was (and it was incredibly sh*tty), kudos to OP for actively communicating to everyone involved about her f*ck up. There are a lot of people who would have just deposited that cash and never said a word to anyone about it.
Medium_Sense4354
There’s some weirdo all over her post saying she’s a liar and she accused him of stealing bc she was cheating lmao. Like where do people get this stuff?
shoule79
For some reason the fact that OP blew up a 2 year relationship 3 months ago and already has a new boyfriend stuck with me. I have a feeling they have more red flags than China, beyond baseless accusations of theft.