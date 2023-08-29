Woman destroys boyfriend's life for stealing money from her; now, she realizes she was wrong. ONGOING

I'm meeting up with him tomorrow. A little after my first post, I logged off and messaged him on social media. He read it within minutes and messaged me back, 'We have to meet in person to talk about this.' He didn't want to discuss it further online and tomorrow is the only day we are both available to meet.

I do want to say that anything that I post here isn't an attempt to get sympathy or justify what I did. I'm aware what I did is wrong. I'm also not trying to get back with my ex or be in his life in any way. All I'm trying to do is apologize.