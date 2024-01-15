Woman looks for second chance with ex-fiancé; his family belittles her all over again.

Tyler started doing video calls and giving them virtual tours of the place despite me telling him that I did not wish to appear on camera. He used my phone to call them, and this made me very angry. I never asked him to cut his family off.

All I asked was to NEVER be forced to interact with them. I’d agreed that I would be civil and polite should there ever be a wedding but there would be no phone calls, I would attend zero family functions etc.

When we first dated, his mother never liked me and was incredibly disrespectful. She went from making faces of disapproval in front of me (pointing at me with her lips) to actively excluding me from conversations.