Woman leaves friend stranded in Bali when she realizes friend 'blew all her money.'

When this friend feels guilty about her vacation, she asks Reddit:

'AITAH for leaving my friend stranded in Bali after realizing she had blown all my money?'

My (23F) best friend (24F) and I have been working the same job for the last 4 years while studying. We have been saving for a big 'girls trip' to Bali since we were 16, and we figured the only way we could pay for this was if we both get jobs and go halfs on the tickets, hotels and food.

We have known eachother since primary school, and up until last week I have trusted her with everything. So when she opted to do the travel finances and figure out the costs, I willingly let her handle it so that I could focus on the rest of my study before I left on holiday.