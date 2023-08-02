Wife leaves husband over his reaction to learning she has higher IQ than him. CONCLUDED

This morning he texted me that he loved me and that he was sorry. He didn’t know what he was trying to prove to me or to himself but that he loves me and finds me very attractive. I call bullsh*t honestly.

He is been so cold with me, flirting with everyone that looked his way and now he is all loving and affectionate? He wants us to try therapy and he suggested that he needed to work on his insecurities with a therapist, too. We have a daughter together who is 8 months old that we love more than anything but I don’t know.