Wife leaves husband when he refuses to accept she doesn't like mustard. UPDATED 6X

I appreciate all of the support and I’m both touched and heartbroken by those of you who have shared similar stories in my comments and DMs. I’m simultaneously horrified that others have gone through this and relieved that I’m not the only one.

Here were the top rated comments after this update from the OP:

throwaway-097685334

I'm so glad that you're safe now and getting support <3 also excited for you to be able to decorate your new home and get to enjoy being safe in your own space. I'm very glad you're gonna be okay, these last few months must have been terrifying and you deserve as much peace and relief as possible. Thank you for updating. I hope the rest of this process goes as smoothly for you as possible.

a-_rose