Woman decides to leave husband when he refuses to get a vasectomy. AITA?

'AITAH for considering leaving my husband because he won’t get a vasectomy?'

jemberjembs

Basically the title.

My husband (28M) and I (29F) have been married for a little under a year, and together for close to 10. I’ve been up front since the very beginning that I never want children - and he agreed that he didn’t either.

Prior to our wedding, I asked him to look into getting a vasectomy as I could no longer tolerate hormonal birth control. I would also look into non-hormonal forms of birth control as well - like a copper IUD or a tubal ligation.

Despite asking for him to look into it - not to get one, just to research - he did not and we went ahead with the wedding.