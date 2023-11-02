Woman leaves sister's house when she gets judged for not 'free-bleeding.' AITA?

When this woman feels like her sister doesn't understand her, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving dinner when my sister wouldn't stop talking about free bleeding?"

Me (25f) had a family dinner with my fiancé, and my sister (22f) also attending. I happened to have my period and go to the toilet a few more times than usual in the afternoon.

My sister supposedly asked my fiancé about why I'm going so frequently, because during the dinner, she started to talking to me about how I'm ruining my health with using tampons instead of free bleeding.

She's been doing it for years now, and she kept on explaining why I should do it too, how healthy it is, how easier it made her life etc. I told her to stop, dinner is not the time to talk about this, and she still went about how it's only natural.