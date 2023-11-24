Woman leaves Thanksgiving after partner's 'creepy' brother scares her. AITA?

When this woman bails on Thanksgiving after her partner's brother creeps her out, she asks Reddit:
I (F25) and my partner (M26) have been friends for a few years and started dating more seriously early this year.
This was the first time he's invited me to Thanksgiving -- he called it a Friendsgiving when he pitched it. His parents, who I adore, were hosting it, but it was mostly their friends and his friends, not extended family -- as he put it. I guess for whatever reason I assumed his brother wouldn't be there.
I've tried really hard to be nice to his brother. He has always creeped me out with staring, hovering, etc. -- but he reads as neurodivergent (I think he's diagnosed ADHD but it seems a lot more severe to me).
But I tried to be nice. Then last year, my partner asked if his brother could come with us and our friends on our big summer renaissance fair road trip, and I told him how I felt uncomfortable around is brother and didn't want him to spoil this trip (in nicer words than that) and my partner assured me he wouldn't.
He... kind of did. I felt like I was babysitting a little kid for most of the trip, but whatever.
It was a few weeks after that that my partner posted something on Instagram and his brother commented, and I went to snoop on his Instagram as one does -- and saw that he'd drawn a bunch of pornography of me while we were on our trip. I mean very obviously of me.
I brought it up to my partner and he mostly seemed to brush it off? I didn't exactly say how uncomfortable it made me, but I also don't feel like I should've had to spell that out!
I've been pretty clear that I don't want to be around his brother after that. I've had dinner with him and his parents occasionally, but his brother usually either isn't there or stays up in his room.
He might come down to get a plate of whatever we're eating and pass by, but he never stays -- I thought because my partner conveyed to him that I'm not okay with being around him.
Anyway. Friendsgiving today. I was honestly having a blast. I got up early and spent all morning making side dishes. I was enjoying spending time with our friends and his parents. And then his brother turns up.
And gets sat at the "kids" table with us, right next to me. It isn't even that he was there, but that my partner didn't feel inclined to warn me or make sure we weren't sat together or anything.
I feel terrible now, like I overreacted, but I just got up to leave. I went over to his coat and got the keys, and when he asked what I was doing, I might have raised my voice a bit and told him he could either spend time with me or his creepy ass brother. Which was, like. maybe not the thing to do in front of this whole twenty person gathering.
We also drove together so I kind of left him stranded, but he WAS at his parents house with his side of the family and we live nearby. Someone probably gave him a ride. I went to my sister's about forty minutes away. He hasn't tried to call or text me. Did I overreact? AITA?
blanketstatement writes:
NTA, and let's be clear: Your partner's parents raised BOTH of their sons to disrespect the autonomy and feelings of women. Your partner is just better at hiding it.
It's time to confront him, straight up. If he isn't willing to accept that his tolerance of his brother's behavior is disrespectful and disgusting, then he's gotta go (or just dump him without confronting him, I don't fault people for breakups via text when behavior is that egregious and repeated).
strawberryflowe writes:
ESH I only say that because it created a scene in a holiday. Other than that I don’t blame you for not wanting to be around his brother. He should have warned you that the brother was going to be there so you could have at least mentally prepped or come up with an excuse not to go.
tab2607n writes:
YTA. It sounds like it should have been obvious that he would have been there. And he is his brother. And neurodivergent. I do not understand the extent of the "pornography" but not sure how bad it was if it wasn't flagged and taken down?
Regardless, I think that if you want to continue a relationship that you need to come to some sort of terms with his brother because it seems like you're not going to come out on top here. If I had to choose between a sibling and a newer relationship on Thanksgiving then I'd tell you bye.