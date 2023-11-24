Woman leaves Thanksgiving after partner's 'creepy' brother scares her. AITA?

When this woman bails on Thanksgiving after her partner's brother creeps her out, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving Thanksgiving because my partner's creepy brother was there?"

I (F25) and my partner (M26) have been friends for a few years and started dating more seriously early this year.

This was the first time he's invited me to Thanksgiving -- he called it a Friendsgiving when he pitched it. His parents, who I adore, were hosting it, but it was mostly their friends and his friends, not extended family -- as he put it. I guess for whatever reason I assumed his brother wouldn't be there.

I've tried really hard to be nice to his brother. He has always creeped me out with staring, hovering, etc. -- but he reads as neurodivergent (I think he's diagnosed ADHD but it seems a lot more severe to me).