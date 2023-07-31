Woman forced to dye hair for sis's wedding, mom is 'let off the hook.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her sister, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not dying my hair for my sister's wedding?'

My sister (23f) invited me (19f) to her wedding happening in November. She specifically called me to tell me how my hair color (I've been dying my hair green for the past 4 years) will be distracting there...

and would take too much attention, and she asked me to dye my hair black/dark brown because it's the natural hair color of both of us. I refused, and she told me then I can't attend the wedding. I was okay with this.

I told her I didn't want to dye it such a dark color, because it's hard to remove and dye it back green. If she wanted something natural I told her I would be okay with blonde because I can dye it back the next day...