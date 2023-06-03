Woman livid when BF congratulates barber on his much younger girlfriend. AITA?

'AITAH for being upset that my bf congratulated his barber for dating a woman 14 years younger than him?'

Extreme-Display-3248

My boyfriend John (39m) and I (32f) were out for drinks and he was telling me about how he got a hair cut with a new barber (also 39m) earlier in the day. John was telling me that the barber was the same age as him and that he said he was dating someone who was 24f.

John said that when he heard that he responded with “Wow congratulations man, good for you!”.

I asked why he would congratulate someone simply because their gf was younger (not because of her personality or motivations or anything. Just because of the age difference). I just wanted to better understand his thinking behind it.