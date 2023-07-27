Woman who makes $90K refuses to split $560 check with friend who makes 100K. AITA?

The percentages depend on the occasion, appetites, and the price of the food. Recently, Vanessa got a huge promotion at her job for which she has been working her ass off and she wanted to celebrate, so she suggested that we go out to this fine dining restaurant nearby and I agreed because she deserved it.

But before I continue, I should add that a few weeks prior, my older sister Bianca told me how ridiculous it was that i was splitting the check by paying half of it when I would only order food that amounted to only a quarter of the check.