Woman abruptly ends 'decent' 12 year marriage because she 'went numb.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

"Am I wrong for ending my marriage after 12 years?!"

So my husband and I just ended things last night. We've been together for 12 years and have a daughter together. This is all my doing, he didn't want to end things. Even told me I'm the love of his life and always will be.

Maybe I'm still in shock because subconsciously i thought this would never happen. That I'd stay even tho I'm not happy. For context he's a good man, never cheated, never even looked at another woman.