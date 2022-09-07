Someecards Logo
Woman on spectrum asks if it's wrong to ask BF to shave beard for sensory issues.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 7, 2022 | 8:34 PM
Being on the spectrum is difficult, especially if your partner is doing something to trigger your sensory issues. When this woman with neurodivergent issues wants her boyfriend to shave his beard, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for asking my fiancée to shave his beard because it gives me sensory issues?"

knightsofthunder writes:

I (20f) am a neurodivergent person (on the spectrum) and have severe sensory issues. My fiancée (21m) and I have a very good relationship where he tries his best to keep up with me and I personally think he is the most understanding person I have ever met. I really love him and want to spend the rest of my life with him.

