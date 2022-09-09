Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to give priority bus seat to mother and son.

Being in pain is hard, but is it okay to not respect your elders? When this woman doesn't want to give up her priority seat to an elderly woman, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not giving up a priority seat?"

I had a really long day. It was my first day without my kid in a while and I was using it to run errands, which included a bunch of shopping, so I had shopping bags with me. I had also been on my feet all day and my feet were aching, and I have an ongoing issue with my wrists that I take near-daily painkillers for, so holding the bags was killing me.