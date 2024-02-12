Woman reaches breaking point, 'My husband is using his cancer against me.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Some days he'll tell me he feels great but when we go to the doctor he tells them he feels awful or vice versa. I never know what's truly going on. I know that the diagnosis is terminal and that it is going to kill him.

They won't say how long he has because they truly don't know, and it's a guessing game with him because no one knows exactly how he's truly feeling

Won't be survivors benefits, we're in our 30-40s. But I will get a bit of life insurance, but not much. I'm not staying for the glory. Trust me when I say there's no glory in this.

purpleguna writes: